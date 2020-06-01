IN PICS | Anxious workers go back to work on day one of lockdown level 3

Commuters at the Phumulong taxi rank in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, were complaining about being late for work when the country moved into level three of the lockdown.

Simon Mphahlele, manager at the rank, told TimesLIVE on Monday that commuters were complaining while taxis were leaving without full loads.

“We only carry 70%, as stated in the regulations, but passengers are complaining. They say they are late but there is nothing we can do. We can't break the law," he said.