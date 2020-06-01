'It feels like Freedom Day': Soweto resident after buying booze

A friend echoed her sentiments. “This thing [ban on alcohol] was getting out of hand. People were doing wrong things because of being thirsty. I am really excited. I can say God is alive.”

While the sale of alcohol is permitted, regulations state it can only be consumed at home. But some customers could not wait and opened their drinks immediately after leaving the store. Crowds sang and cheered as they did so.

Manager Tau Chikonyane said large numbers of people were expected as the supermarket was known to sell at affordable prices.

“We did expect to have quite a lot of people. In terms of stock we have more than enough.”

The store, like many other alcohol outlets in the country, was hit hard by the lockdown. Chikonyane said they were pleased to resume operations, even though Covid-19 infections were on the rise.

“We are quite happy that sales of liquor have been reopened, but I do feel South Africans need to approach this with caution because it is a very sensitive time in terms of Covid-19 infections and deaths,” said Chikonyane.

Another customer, who asked not to be identified, purchased alcohol in several boxes. She said she planned to sell it to those who were unable to buy for themselves.

“I don’t drink at all, but people love booze, so I will sell to them, especially those who can’t queue because they are working ... some people will buy and run out. So I will be selling to them to try to make some extra money,” she added.