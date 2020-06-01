KZN school develops app for Covid-19 screening as learning begins

Clifton, a private boys' school in Durban, has developed an app that allows staff and pupils to self-screen for Covid-19 before arriving at school.

"Everyone in our school community has been sent an app through which they can do a self-screening on all the protocols with regards to what symptoms Covid-19 might present. That is filled in and before they get to school, we are able to analyse the data to prevent future cases," said Clinton Preparatory principal Jason Brown.

He spoke to TimesLIVE at the school on Monday as he welcomed close to 80% of Grade 7 pupils back to school after a nearly two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said those who weren't able to complete the 12 question form online were able to do so when they arrived at the entry points at the school.

Brown said the app was able to red flag people who may have numerous symptoms, which would then alert them not to attend school and seek medical attention.

"Every Friday we have a compliance meeting to analyse that data to see if there are any trends or patterns with regards to Covid-19 symptoms," he said.

On the other side of the school campus, executive headmaster Dave Knowles welcomed about 90 matric pupils who underwent a temperature check, filled out a questionnaire, sanitised and had their shoes and bags disinfected before receiving three cloth masks each. A similar procedure was followed with the Grade 7 pupils.

"Quite a lot of work went into preparing for today. Our main priority is to make sure our boys and staff are safe and healthy. We started off with training and orientation for staff about what will happen in the week," said Knowles.