KZN school develops app for Covid-19 screening as learning begins

01 June 2020 - 12:18 By Lwandile Bhengu
Clifton Preparatory in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed back about 80% of its Grade 7 pupils on Monday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Clifton, a private boys' school in Durban, has developed an app that allows staff and pupils to self-screen for Covid-19 before arriving at school. 

"Everyone in our school community has been sent an app through which they can do a self-screening on all the protocols with regards to what symptoms Covid-19 might present. That is filled in and before they get to school, we are able to analyse the data to prevent future cases," said Clinton Preparatory principal Jason Brown. 

He spoke to TimesLIVE at the school on Monday as he welcomed close to 80% of Grade 7 pupils back to school after a nearly two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said those who weren't able to complete the 12 question form online were able to do so when they arrived at the entry points at the school. 

Brown said the app was able to red flag people who may have numerous symptoms, which would then alert them not to attend school and seek medical attention.

"Every Friday we have a compliance meeting to analyse that data to see if there are any trends or patterns with regards to Covid-19 symptoms," he said.

On the other side of the school campus, executive headmaster Dave Knowles welcomed about 90 matric pupils who underwent a temperature check, filled out a questionnaire, sanitised and had their shoes and bags disinfected before receiving three cloth masks each. A similar procedure was followed with the Grade 7 pupils.

"Quite a lot of work went into preparing for today. Our main priority is to make sure our boys and staff are safe and healthy. We started off with training and orientation for staff about what will happen in the week," said Knowles.

He said online learning had enabled pupils to keep up with the Independent Education Board curriculum. 

"The focus for today is obviously on the matrics. We're going to have what we call a hybrid model of learning, which is the combination of online learning for boys who couldn't come to school today and physical learning in classrooms. Our teacher will be teaching some boys online and the majority of them in the classroom together, " said Knowles.

Another independent school in Durban, Durban Girls College, was not able to open as planned on Monday due to  confusion regarding the need for permits in order for pupils to travel to school. The school's headmaster said they would open on Tuesday.

While a number of government schools in the province did not open, some, including Glenwood High, welcomed matric pupils on Monday after the education department said in a statement that pupils would only return next Monday. The department U-turned on an earlier announcement that schools would open on June 1. 

In a message to parents, the school's principal, Dr Andri Barnes, said they had consulted with their circuit manager and had been given the green light to open as " no directive regarding the postponement has been received" .

The school said all safety measures had been put in place. 

At Penzance Primary, a staff member who did not want to be named told TimesLIVE parents had been outside the school from as early as 6am to drop off children because some hadn't received notification from the national education department about the postponement of reopening.  

The staff member said for some parents, the department's 11th hour notification made it difficult for the postponement to be communicated effectively.

The staff member said that they were using today as an orientation day with the handful of students who had arrived, and the school would not open until next Monday.

