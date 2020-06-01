LIVE UPDATES | Thousands of South Africans back to work as lockdown rules relaxed

June 1 2020 - 08:22

Gradual reopening of Gauteng licensing centres

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena says the city's first four vehicle licensing centres are set to resume operations on Tuesday.

Those that have met the necessary health measures and have been approved for resumption of services are: Sandton Motor Vehicle Registering Authority (MVRA), Driver’s License Testing Centre (DLTC) and Mini Bulk; Roodeport MVRA and Mini Bulk; Dube MVRA and Mini Bulk; and Wemmer Super Bulk.

Services rendered by the centres will be limited since we will be working with a third of its staff.

"The work to be prioritised will be limited to the registration of vehicles and the renewal of motor vehicle licences discs for vehicles which expired a month prior the implementation of the lockdown up to the month of the termination of the lockdown, on a first-come-first-served basis,” said Mokoena.

Driver's licenses, learner's licenses, motor vehicle license discs, temporary driver's licenses, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driver's permits that expired during the lockdown period (between March 26 and May 31) would be deemed valid and have been extended for 90 days from June 1.

New duplicate registration applications will be put on hold until all other pending applications have been cleared.

June 1 2020 - 08:07

Workers fear running late to work as taxis operate at 70% capacity

Commuters at Phumulong taxi rank in Atteridgeville near Pretoria are complaining at the limitations on passenger numbers in taxis, for fear of arriving at work late.

Phomolong taxi rank manager Simon Mphahlele told TimesLIVE on Monday that taxi drivers were abiding by the regulations to depart the rank with a 70% load.

"We only carry 70% as stated in the regulations but passengers are complaining. They say they are getting late but there is nothing we can do, we can't break the law," he said.

Meanwhile, in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, workers could be seen standing in long queues at Pan African taxi rank ahead of their return to work under level three, for the first time since lockdown was announced.