South Africa

More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases recorded between Saturday & Sunday

01 June 2020 - 07:09 By Naledi Shange
South Africa has recorded a total of 32,683 coronavirus cases and 683 deaths.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases were recorded by the health ministry between Saturday and Sunday evening.

The health ministry on Sunday said it had recorded 1,716 new cases, bringing the total infection toll to 32,683 cases.

“Regrettably, we report 40 more Covid-19-related deaths,” read a statement from the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“This brings the total national deaths to 683.  We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed, and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

While the infection rate remains relatively high, Mkhize stressed the recovery rate was also high.

“The recoveries to date are 16,809, [which] translates to a recovery rate of 51,4%,” he said.

The hotspots for the coronavirus remain the Western Cape with 21,382 cases, Gauteng with 4,003 cases and the Eastern Cape with 3,927 cases.

Mpumalanga remains the only province which has not recorded a coronavirus-related fatality thus far. The province also has the second lowest number of infections, recording only 121 cases and 72 confirmed recoveries.

The department reported that slightly more men than women have died after contracting the virus.

The health ministry said 363 of those who have died  are men and 320 are women.

