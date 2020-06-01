POLL | Will you buy alcohol under lockdown level 3?

From Monday June 1, liquor will be sold by licensed traders after a two-month ban on its sale under lockdown regulations.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced last week that alcohol will be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

Only businesses with valid liquor licences will be allowed to sell alcohol and no special liquor licences will be issued for events.