South Africa

POLL | Will you buy alcohol under lockdown level 3?

01 June 2020 - 06:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Under level 3 of lockdown, liquor will be sold only on four days a week and during limited times.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/PAUL ZINKEN

From Monday June 1, liquor will be sold by licensed traders after a two-month ban on its sale under lockdown regulations.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced last week that alcohol will be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

Only businesses with valid liquor licences will be allowed to sell alcohol and no special liquor licences will be issued for events.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said taverns, restaurants and shebeens are prohibited from allowing on-site consumption. This means people are only allowed to drink alcohol in their homes.

“To make it more practical, it would allow taverns and registered shebeens to also sell alcohol, but subject to the condition that it must be in a sealed container and the consumer must take it away from those premises in order to consume it at home,” said Patel.

Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm

South Africans wanting to buy alcohol can do so between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Thursday.
