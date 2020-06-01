POLL | Will you buy alcohol under lockdown level 3?
From Monday June 1, liquor will be sold by licensed traders after a two-month ban on its sale under lockdown regulations.
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced last week that alcohol will be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.
Only businesses with valid liquor licences will be allowed to sell alcohol and no special liquor licences will be issued for events.
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said taverns, restaurants and shebeens are prohibited from allowing on-site consumption. This means people are only allowed to drink alcohol in their homes.
“To make it more practical, it would allow taverns and registered shebeens to also sell alcohol, but subject to the condition that it must be in a sealed container and the consumer must take it away from those premises in order to consume it at home,” said Patel.