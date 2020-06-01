South Africa

The big back to school debate - from controversial announcement to postponement, here are 5 must-read stories

01 June 2020 - 14:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Two weeks ago basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the government would provide schools with sanitisers and personal protective equipment ahead of reopening on 1 June, but on May 31 the department postponed reopening until June 8 because 'many schools are not ready'.
Image: Cebisile Mbonani

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga continues to dominate debate on reopening schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers and pupils have lost nearly three months due to the government-imposed lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Here are five must-read stories since Mothsekga made the back to school announcement two weeks ago:

The big announcement

Two weeks ago, Motshekga announced that the national coronavirus command council had given her department the green light to reopen schools on June 1. At the time, Motshekga said pupils in grades 7 and 12 would be the first to be phased in as schools are expected to reopen in a staggered fashion.

She said government would provide schools with sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE). 

It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s

South African schools will reopen on June 1 - starting with grade 12 and 7 pupils.
News
1 week ago

ANC supports back to school 

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said Motshekga's plan provided guidance on measures to be followed during level 3 of the lockdown. He said the department of basic education had put in place effective safety measures, and that they would succeed if individuals involved,  including pupils, teachers and government employees, followed them.

ANC gives thumbs up to schools reopening

The governing party has again congratulated its own government for the decision to re-open schools for Grade 7s and Grade 12 pupils on June 1
Politics
1 week ago

Union says schools are not ready

One week ago, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said assessments conducted in schools across the country revealed  it was still unsafe for pupils and teachers to return to school.

In the North West, most schools had not been disinfected, there was insufficient PPE and no clear guidelines had been provided on screening employees with underlying diseases.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the union said there were no sanitisers or guidelines on how the department was planning to assist special schools.

Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work

Provinces across the country are not ready to reopen schools, and therefore no teacher should return to work this week, the SA Democratic Teachers ...
News
1 week ago

Back to school postponed 

Just hours before schools were expected to reopen on Monday, the basic education department announced on Sunday evening that schools will reopen on June 8. This because some schools had not received PPE. The department said this week will be used for orientation and training of teachers.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's briefing on schools reopening postponed

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's scheduled briefing about the reopening of schools was on Sunday postponed to Monday morning.
News
21 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for transparency 

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there must be transparency about when schools will reopen.

He wrote in his weekly online newsletter: “Everyone who is a key role player, be they a parent, a school governing body member, a teacher or a government official, should be able to have the correct information about the state of preparedness of each school.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the learning environment is safe.”

Ramaphosa said steps are being taken by the government to address concerns raised by teachers, unions and parents.

'There must be transparency about school preparedness': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there needs to be transparency about the level of preparedness of each school as Grade 7 and matric pupils prepare to ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Durban school develops an app for Covid-19 screening as learning begins

Clifton school, a private school in Durban, has developed an app that allows staff and pupils to self-screen for Covid-19 before arriving at school.
News
3 hours ago

BACK TO SCHOOL DEBATE | Children should go back to school - health experts

With education officials and teacher unions still at loggerheads on whether it is safe to re-open schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, child ...
News
8 hours ago

