The big back to school debate - from controversial announcement to postponement, here are 5 must-read stories

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga continues to dominate debate on reopening schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers and pupils have lost nearly three months due to the government-imposed lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Here are five must-read stories since Mothsekga made the back to school announcement two weeks ago:

The big announcement

Two weeks ago, Motshekga announced that the national coronavirus command council had given her department the green light to reopen schools on June 1. At the time, Motshekga said pupils in grades 7 and 12 would be the first to be phased in as schools are expected to reopen in a staggered fashion.

She said government would provide schools with sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE).