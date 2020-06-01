'The department is not ready': Mzansi angered by Angie Motshekga postponing briefing on back to school

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is at the receiving end of criticism after she postponed a briefing on the reopening of schools for pupils in grades 7 and 12.

The minister was set to address the nation at 4pm on Sunday, but this was postponed to 6pm. Parents and pupils were later informed the briefing had been postponed again, to 11am on Monday.

This as Motshekga was being engaged further regarding the readiness of schools to host pupils and teachers, TimesLIVE reported.

In another unexpected blow, the department announced the reopening of schools had been postponed to 8 June as a “substantial number of schools” in some provinces had still not received personal protective equipment (PPE).

Meanwhile, the Western Cape province said schools would reopen on Monday as it had spent millions on PPE for teachers, pupils and general government staff, according to TimesLIVE.

Angered by the confusion, some called for the minister to step down because she “lacks professionalism”, while others lambasted the decision to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

