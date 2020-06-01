'The department is not ready': Mzansi angered by Angie Motshekga postponing briefing on back to school
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is at the receiving end of criticism after she postponed a briefing on the reopening of schools for pupils in grades 7 and 12.
The minister was set to address the nation at 4pm on Sunday, but this was postponed to 6pm. Parents and pupils were later informed the briefing had been postponed again, to 11am on Monday.
This as Motshekga was being engaged further regarding the readiness of schools to host pupils and teachers, TimesLIVE reported.
In another unexpected blow, the department announced the reopening of schools had been postponed to 8 June as a “substantial number of schools” in some provinces had still not received personal protective equipment (PPE).
Meanwhile, the Western Cape province said schools would reopen on Monday as it had spent millions on PPE for teachers, pupils and general government staff, according to TimesLIVE.
Angered by the confusion, some called for the minister to step down because she “lacks professionalism”, while others lambasted the decision to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here's a glimpse into some of the views:
I think we need a reshuffle of the cabinet or kanjani bazalwane #angiemotshekga pic.twitter.com/fizwy0dupC— _Hloniie24 (@Hlonii24) May 31, 2020
Parents: So what's going to happen?? Are kids going to school tomorrow?— Error 404 🐐 (@Adam_Worldwide) May 31, 2020
#angiemotshekga : pic.twitter.com/RcQMKknhCA
Grade 12s and 7s trying to figure out whether to go to school or not #angiemotshekga pic.twitter.com/mHetPRrsx7— PAPAO (@AGAPESEDIBE) May 31, 2020
So we bought weekly bus tickets to travel to school and on last minutes we are told that we not going to school. We wait for a proper announcement and address from the minister #angiemotshekga but nothing! pic.twitter.com/ODIOgwkEDk— Emmanuel Masuku (@EmmanuelMasuku9) May 31, 2020
#angiemotshekga Just cancel 2020 Academic year because clearly they not prepared! pic.twitter.com/rt79oVSbKi— TshepiVodak🏳️🌈 (@TshepiVodak) May 31, 2020
Minister Motshekga should resign. She has had weeks to plan and detail the re-opening of schools. Teachers, parents and children have suffered enough anxiety and stress over the lockdown. This chaos is a betrayal of them all. #AngieMotshekga #Motshekga— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 31, 2020
Julius Malema was right when he said this.— King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) May 31, 2020
“Do not send your children to schools. The schools don’t have toilets, drink from one tap, travel in crowded transport. We are led by fools,who don’t think !!!” #AngieMotshekga pic.twitter.com/LATbqeMUn8
How many times will #angiemotshekga postpone? Once Twice, three times!? pic.twitter.com/bbKJNb5UrP— PAPAO (@AGAPESEDIBE) May 31, 2020