WATCH | Thirsty citizens stand in long queues and sing about reopened bottle stores

“Sivulele singene (let us in). Sangena sangena (we are entering)," sang joyful South Africans as they made their way through entrances at liquor stores.

From Monday, licensed liquor outlets across the country opened their doors for the first time in two months to allow South Africans to stock up on their choice of alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol sales were banned under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Under level 3 regulations, licensed outlets can sell alcohol only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. Online deliveries are subject to the same days and times.

Many customers braved the cold to queue in long lines from as early as 6am to get their fix.

Here is a snapshot: