South Africa

Body found on Table Mountain as national parks reopen

02 June 2020 - 14:07 By aron hyman
Table Mountain blanketed in mist.
Table Mountain blanketed in mist.
Image: Claire Keeton

State pathologists are investigating the death of a person found on Table Mountain on the first day of national parks being open again since lockdown restrictions started on March 26.

A hiker discovered the body near the Nursery Ravine, one of several trails leading to Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on the eastern slopes of the mountain, on Monday about 4.30pm.

“The caller could see the body. The first response was to send a hasty team entering the reserve from Constantia Neck and following the Jeep track into the back of Table Mountain,” said Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marias on Tuesday.

He said once the body was located and it was established “beyond doubt” the person was dead, evidence was gathered in conjunction with the police and the body was readied for transport.

Due to the position and fading light, arrangements were made for an extraction by helicopter early on Tuesday.

He said a temporary landing zone was opened in Newlands forest and the body was eventually hoisted out and flown to the state pathology services staff who were waiting at the Newlands forest station.

“The body is now in the care of the police who have taken over the investigation,” he added. “We mourn the death of a person on the first day of the opening of the mountain in terms of the pandemic regulations.”

Marais pleaded with people not to walk or hike alone in wilderness areas while still adhering to social distancing measures.

MORE

It's official: hunting, fishing and game drives are allowed under level 3

Hunting and recreational fishing are among the activities the department of environment, forestry and fisheries has allowed under level 3 of the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

The Western Cape's Fynbos Trail is perfect for a post-lockdown getaway

This three-day, 26km slackpacking trail wanders through a wonderland of flora and fauna with ample space for social distancing
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Lockdown benefit: Kruger Park rhino poaching lowest since 2013

The environmental affairs department says the lockdown has resulted in a significant drop in rhino poaching.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X