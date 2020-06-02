COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The morning after alcohol ban lifted is SA recovering from 'babalas'?
June 2 2020 - 07:10
IN MEMES | 'The most anticipated Monday in history': SA happy as booze ban lifted
As South Africans welcomed the easing of the lockdown to level 3 on Monday, the sale of alcohol seems to be the most celebrated aspect of this - at least judging by social media.
The sale of liquor is now permitted, following the ban that was introduced when the country went into lockdown on March 27.
As usual, South Africans didn’t miss an opportunity to share their humour with memes, expressing their excitement to be able to buy booze again.
This Monday was the most anticipated Monday in South African history #Liquorshops pic.twitter.com/gaOx5HkhMj— 🔥†Lenzo†Thee★Great★☆ (@LenzoTheeGreat) June 1, 2020
June 2 2020 - 07:15
Blues, booze and thieves with tunnel vision: welcome to level 3, SA
Millions returning to work, queues of jubilant drinkers, frustrated taxi commuters, dejected pupils, a deflated minister.
That was day one of level 3, folks.
June 2 2020 - 07:26
'We’d rather miss a grade than dig a grave'
Terrified moms and dads explain to Times Select why their kids won’t be going back to class.
And that's no matter what the minister says.