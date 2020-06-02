South Africa

Herman Mashaba slams railway unpreparedness on level 3: 'Prasa had nine weeks'

02 June 2020 - 12:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba has criticised Fikile Mbalula for saying at the weekend that railway agency Prasa was not ready to resume its operations and would need another month. File photo
Herman Mashaba has criticised Fikile Mbalula for saying at the weekend that railway agency Prasa was not ready to resume its operations and would need another month. File photo
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Herman Mashaba has criticised railway agency Prasa and the department of transport for its failure to use the lockdown to prepare trains for thousands of commuters who returned to work on Monday under level 3 of the lockdown.

“The government has had more than nine weeks to prepare for the easing of the lockdown and level 3. Was that not the point of lockdown? To prepare?” he questioned.

Mashaba was responding to a report by TimesLIVE which quoted transport minister Fikile Mbalula sayingthe railway agency was not ready to resume its operations under level 3.

The minister said his department had concluded after consultations with Prasa that the agency will use June to prepare for a gradual reopening of train services, instead of risking the lives of thousands of commuters.

“We will utilise the month of June to get ready and we are confident that from July, Prasa will operate select lines. We cannot open a service simply to have it become a vehicle to spread the virus. We have done this in the interests of safety.”

Mbalula asked Mashaba if he has ever commuted by train, to which Mashaba responded by telling the minister to “focus on the South Africans relying on you to do your job”. 

In another response, Mashaba told Mbalula that he did commute on trains in the 80s and when growing up, as they were the only reliable form of transport to get around.

MORE

Fikile Mbalula warns citizens not to hit the bottle too hard

Transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, has warned SA to take it easy on the 'bottle'.
News
23 hours ago

Public transport can now operate at any time, says Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister lifts curfew in eased level 3 travel conditions, but minibus taxis remain at 70% loading capacity and buses at 50%
Motoring
2 days ago

RECORDED | Mbalula briefs media on transport regulations for level 3 lockdown

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula is expected to brief the media on Saturday about lockdown level 3 regulations related to the transport sector.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X