IN MEMES | 'The most anticipated Monday in history': SA happy as booze ban lifted

As South Africans welcomed the easing of the lockdown to level 3 on Monday, the sale of alcohol seems to be the most celebrated aspect of this - at least judging by social media.

The sale of liquor is now permitted, following the ban that was introduced when the country went into lockdown on March 27.

As usual, South Africans didn’t miss an opportunity to share their humour with memes, expressing their excitement to be able to buy booze again.

Shortly after it was announced that sales would be permitted, some people were already planning the grand entrances they'd make at liquor outlets.

On WhatsApp, some were looking into hiring the services of a brass brand to escort them to liquor outlets in style.