South Africa

IN MEMES | 'The most anticipated Monday in history': SA happy as booze ban lifted

02 June 2020 - 06:00 By BELINDA PHETO
South Africans didn’t miss an opportunity to share their humour with memes expressing their excitement to be able to buy booze again.
South Africans didn’t miss an opportunity to share their humour with memes expressing their excitement to be able to buy booze again.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

As South Africans welcomed the easing of the lockdown to level 3 on Monday, the sale of alcohol seems to be the most celebrated aspect of this - at least judging by social media.

The sale of liquor is now permitted, following the ban that was introduced when the country went into lockdown on March 27.

As usual, South Africans didn’t miss an opportunity to share their humour with memes, expressing their excitement to be able to buy booze again.

Shortly after it was announced that sales would be permitted, some people were already planning the grand entrances they'd make at liquor outlets. 

On WhatsApp, some were looking into hiring the services of a brass brand to escort them to liquor outlets in style.

The user here is asking for referrals on where she or he could get the services of a brass band that would escort to a liquor store because they want to make a grand entrance with some dance moves.
The user here is asking for referrals on where she or he could get the services of a brass band that would escort to a liquor store because they want to make a grand entrance with some dance moves.
Image: WhatsApp

Others were looking forward to the most anticipated Monday ever.

June 1 2020: one Monday most people looked forward to.
June 1 2020: one Monday most people looked forward to.
Image: Twitter

While there were snaking queues by people who longed to buy alcohol, party poopers who tried to judge those buying their booze were quickly brought to order. 

Strong words for those who dared to judge those queuing for alcohol.
Strong words for those who dared to judge those queuing for alcohol.
Image: Twitter

Everybody gets a drink in SA

Level 3 lockdown.
Level 3 lockdown.
Image: Twitter

It's raining alcohol in Mzansi.

Saffers sharing how they are celebrating the day.
Saffers sharing how they are celebrating the day.
Image: Twitter

MORE:

WATCH | 'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle stores reopen

It's been 65 days since South Africans were legally allowed to buy alcohol, and they didn't waste any time when sales reopened on Monday. Queues for ...
Multimedia
13 hours ago

'It feels like Freedom Day': Soweto resident after buying booze

There was jubilation as customers queued to buy alcohol on day one of the lockdown under alert level 3 in Thokoza Park, Soweto, on Monday
News
17 hours ago

'Consume alcohol responsibly': Gauteng Liquor Forum

The Gauteng Liquor Forum (GLF), has called on its customers to consume alcohol responsibly.
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X