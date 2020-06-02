KZN to employ almost 5,000 nurses and general hospital staff in June

Almost 5,000 nurses and general hospital staff will be employed by the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal over the next two weeks.

This is according to health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who on Tuesday revealed that there was dire shortage of health-care workers at the province's public hospitals.

“The department of health in KZN has been extremely short-staffed when it comes to professional nurses, enrolled nurses and nurse assistants.”

She added that public facilities in the province didn't have enough clerks and general orderlies either.

“In one of our biggest and most significant HR recruitment drives ever, we have, as of this week, advertised 4,773 posts in the following categories: 2,408 professional nurses, 1,968 enrolled nurses, 230 general orderlies, 70 ward clerks and 97 ICU nurses.”

Simelane-Zulu briefed the media at the Clairwood Hospital, south of Durban, one of many public facilities in the province that has been refurbished to isolate more patients.

She said the department had earmarked at least one hospital in each district that would undergo refurbishment.