South Africa

No decision yet on sexual assault trial of former Bryanston High sports coach

02 June 2020 - 13:19 By Naledi Shange
The Alexandra magistrate's court has postponed a sexual assault case brought against a former sports coach at Bryanston High School, pending a decision from the prosecuting authority.
The Alexandra magistrate's court has postponed a sexual assault case brought against a former sports coach at Bryanston High School, pending a decision from the prosecuting authority.
Image: 123RF/Sinisha Karich

For the thirteenth time, the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the matter of the former Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at the school, the organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse said.

The organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi said the case was postponed to August 24 for representations to the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The ex-coach has hired a new legal representative.

The WMACA had arrived in court, expecting to receive a decision from the prosecutions directorate on whether the accused had a case to answer to.

“The accused has not yet pleaded to the charges brought before him. He brought representations before the court for the charges against him to be dismissed.

“The decision now lies with the director of public prosecutions,” she said.

Before the court proceedings. Murombedzi had said the delays at court were discouraging to the victim. The case has been before the courts since last year.

“It has been a long and not-so-motivating journey for the one victim who chose to pursue a criminal case against the accused,” she said.

The alleged sexual assaults happened both on and off the school premises. The cases date back to 2017 and 2018.

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school in March last year after a disciplinary hearing in which he was found guilty of sexually harassing three pupils, and of financial mismanagement.

He was arrested in connection with a case of sexual assault in January 2019. He is out on bail.

READ MORE:

Former Bryanston school coach applies for dismissal of sexual assault charge

A former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual assault has turned to the National Director of Public Prosecutions in a bid to have his ...
News
6 months ago

Jokes and memes aside, a boy at Bishops has been hurt

The Bishops sex scandal has been a litmus test for society about what happens when we flip the gender script of what we think a sexual violation ...
News
7 months ago

Tell-tale sign a sex pest is grooming your child: parents be warned

Woman and Men Against Child Abuse have warned parents to be careful of people who give their children more attention than they do.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X