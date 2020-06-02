South Africa

Search for 'kidnapped' KZN grade 1 pupil intensifies

02 June 2020 - 13:35 By Orrin Singh
Six-year-old grade one pupil Alexia Nyamadzawo has been missing since Sunday after allegedly being kidnapped from her mother's vehicle in Shakaskraal
Image: Supplied

It's been almost 48 hours since six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo was allegedly snatched from the back seat of her mother's vehicle near Shakaskraal, north of Durban, on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the Umhlali Preparatory School grade one pupil was allegedly kidnapped while with her mother in a vehicle on Glendale Road at 6pm. 

“Umhlali SAPS are investigating a case of kidnapping. It is alleged on 31 May 2020 at 18:00, an unknown suspect kidnapped a six-year-old girl while she was with her mother in a vehicle at Glendale Road. Investigations are continuing.”

Posts circulating on social media highlighted that Alexia was wearing a blue dress and does not respond to isiZulu, as she is of Zimbabwean origin.

PLEASE SHARE and help spread awareness! Alexia Nyamadzawo was abducted from her mother's car last night. My heart goes out to the family during this time...you are in my prayers ❤

Posted by Samantha Strydom on Monday, June 1, 2020

