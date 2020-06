Stranded South African describes debilitating anxiety amid no job, cash

He asked that his photograph not be used.

Van Niekerk, who suffered from depression as a youngster, said it was then that he noticed his anxiety was getting worse and thoughts of suicide started to plague him.

“My anxiety has become so bad that my body spasms and twitches uncontrollably when I am stressed,” he said, adding this made him feel ashamed because he had always been resourceful and capable but “now I can’t even go outside”.

“Eventually I couldn’t pay rent any more so the possibility of being homeless abroad started sinking in and that’s where I started losing my battle.

“I had to ask for help or live on the streets of Hanoi,” Van Niekerk said.

Help came, in the form of Page, who sorted out a place for him to stay after providing him with food.

A SA couple took Van Niekerk in and “for the first time in more than two months I had an amazing home-cooked meal”.

“I cried so hard when I got that plate of food my tears almost filled my plate.”

Once again, Van Niekerk tried to find ways to get home, even “planning a walkable route from here to SA — it would have taken at least 185 days to walk”.

“Every time a flight came up we booked it, but after losing more than three tickets my depression and anxiety took over.”

Van Niekerk said the anxiety was crippling and he kept thinking that all he wanted to do was die but he knew he had to get home to his parents, both of whom have health issues.

“The only reason I am still here is the thought of seeing my loved ones again. This has changed me forever,” Van Niekerk said.

Page said when she met him, he “hugged me like a kid would hug a mother”.

Page, who was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday for a broken collarbone, has been helping South Africans in Vietnam since that country’s lockdown was implemented.

She said the many other South Africans, like the couple who took Van Niekerk in, had been helping their destitute compatriots to survive by giving them food and money.

International relations and co-operation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele did not answer his phone on Monday evening, after earlier saying he would find out about repatriation flights and what was being done to help SA citizens trapped in Vietnam.