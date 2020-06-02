Two bust in North West for possession of Prasa cables worth R10m

Police in Mmakau, in the North West, arrested two people for suspected possession of stolen property after aluminium cables estimated to be worth R10m were found at a scrapyard in the area.

The suspects, aged 31 and 61, will also also face charges of tampering with essential infrastructure and contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said officers acted on information received from Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) security services about suspected illegal activity taking place at a scrapyard in Mmakau village on Monday.

"On arrival at the scrapyard, aluminium cables were found loaded on a bakkie. The operation also led to discovery of more aluminium cables inside a building," he said.

Mokgwabone said police arrested the bakkie driver and scrapyard owner after identification of the cables by Prasa technicians.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Wednesday.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena commended the police and Prasa security officers for their cooperation on the bust. He said the police would ensure those tampering with essential infrastructure were dealt with.