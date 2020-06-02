South Africa

WATCH | Back to 'new normal' at Joburg private school

02 June 2020 - 17:40 By TIMESLIVE

Crawford College in Sandton, like many other private schools across South Africa, reopened its doors to grade 7 and 12 pupils at the start of lockdown level 3 on Monday.

The department of basic education, which initially proposed that all grade 7 and 12 pupils in SA would return to school on June 1, later revoked that decision. Public schools are now set to reopen on June 8. 

Crawford said it used the protocols provided by the departments of basic education, labour and health to ensure that all bases were covered before reopening. Pupils are expected to wear a mask at all times, sanitise regularly and receive temperature checks throughout the day. 

The staff has ensured that classrooms and corridors are filled with posters that serve as a constant reminder for pupils to observe hygiene and social distancing protocols. 

Crawford implemented their online learning system shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed going into the lockdown.

Academic director for ADvTECH schools, Dr Felicity Caughlan, said Crawford is in a position of privilege as it has been able to maintain effective communication with pupils and make use of digital platforms to introduce more interactive and collaborative teaching methods during the lockdown. As a result, pupils are up to date with the curriculum. Teachers at Crawford are also offering broadcast lessons for pupils who are at home.

Crawford said it remains positive that its pupils will complete the school year in time, and has taken measures to adjust to the "new normal" by introducing more innovative learning even as learners come back into classes. 

