Armed robbers stop pension payouts at Checkers in Scottsville Mall

Pension payouts could not continue on Wednesday morning when four gunmen robbed Checkers supermarket at Scottsville Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese told TimesLIVE that four armed men, pretending to be inspectors, entered the store about 8.30am.

“The men asked to see the managers. They then pulled out their weapons and held up the managers. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Ngobese said the robbery was “very quick”.

“It happened within minutes.”

He was unable to confirm if the robbers had fled with money from the pension payout section of the supermarket.

“The store has been closed,” Ngobese said.

Pensioners were told to go to other facilities to draw their grants.