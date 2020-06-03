South Africa

Baby and mom pulled from burning car by troops on lockdown patrol

03 June 2020 - 16:04 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Troops and police after extinguishing the blaze.
Image: Twitter/SANDF

A five-month-old baby and her mother were pulled to safety from a burning car by troops on lockdown patrol in Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

Alpha company from 21 Infantry Battalion was in the area on Tuesday to help police enforce level 3 regulations as part of Operation Okae Molao when they spotted the burning VW Golf in Mamelodi Street.

The burnt-out car.
Image: Twitter/SANDF

"While preparing for patrols in co-operation with the police, the SANDF members spotted a burning car approaching. The vehicle travelled past them and stopped after crashing into a tree," said Capt Jaco Theunissen.

"Lt Ivan Martin, platoon commander, instructed the soldiers to open the doors of the vehicle and evacuate a family of three, including a five-month-old baby, who sustained burn injuries."

The 35-year-old mother and baby were transported to hospital by military ambulance with serious burn wounds.

The father, 38, escaped with minor injuries after jumping from the vehicle while it was still moving.

The soldiers extinguished the blaze using sand.

