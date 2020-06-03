South Africa

Community members scurry for notes left over after Kagiso cash heist

03 June 2020 - 09:16 By Naledi Shange
Kagiso residents on Wednesday morning rushed to the scene of a cash-in-transit heist to collect notes left behind at the scene.
A cash-in-transit heist was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kagiso on the West Rand, the police confirmed.

Lt-Col Brenda Muridili confirmed the heist but could not immediately provide details of how it unfolded, saying police were still compiling the report.

Videos believed to have been taken from the scene after the heist have gone viral on social media.

In one of them, a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and a truck, believed to have been the cash-in-transit vehicle, are seen on fire.

Scattered debris and metal are seen all over the road.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the truck was petrol-bombed.

In another video, community members were seen scouring the scene, picking up the left-over cash notes.

In the video, crackling is heard from the burning vehicle but this does not deter residents from collecting what they can. 

Some people were seen stuffing their pockets and bags with money, while the person shooting the video is heard telling them to be careful of the burning vehicle. 

It was unclear whether any injuries or fatalities resulted from the incident.

This is a developing story.

