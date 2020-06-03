Community members scurry for notes left over after Kagiso cash heist

A cash-in-transit heist was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kagiso on the West Rand, the police confirmed.

Lt-Col Brenda Muridili confirmed the heist but could not immediately provide details of how it unfolded, saying police were still compiling the report.

Videos believed to have been taken from the scene after the heist have gone viral on social media.

In one of them, a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and a truck, believed to have been the cash-in-transit vehicle, are seen on fire.

Scattered debris and metal are seen all over the road.