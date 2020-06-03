'Controversial' tweet, 'silencing' & resignation threats — what you need to know about Mzwandile Masina drama

This week started on a rocky note for Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina after his controversial tweet supporting Julius Malema's views on the economy got him into trouble with the ruling party.

Here's what happened and why tweeps are talking about him:

Sunday — Masina supports Malema's 'radical' views

Masina tweeted a picture of a newspaper headline quoting EFF leader Julius Malema as saying: “Let the white economy collapse.” Malema had criticised the easing of the lockdown during an EFF media briefing one week ago.

He said people must defy the easing of the lockdown to level 3, even if it collapses the economy. He said the lockdown decision was not based on scientific evidence and would lead to more people spreading and contracting Covid-19, TimesLIVE reported.