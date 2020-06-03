South Africa

Cops make R4.1m abalone bust in Paarl

03 June 2020 - 18:32 By Aron Hyman
Some of the R4.1m worth of abalone confiscated by police in Paarl on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police confiscated abalone worth R4.1m following the arrest of two suspects after a foot chase in northern Paarl on Tuesday.

The members of Paarl Saps were patrolling St Francis Street at 12.45pm when they spotted a silver-grey Land Rover that raised their suspicions.

When the officers drove up to the vehicle to get a better look, its two occupants jumped out and fled.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the officers discovered abalone in the vehicle and decided to chase the suspects on foot.

After apprehending the suspects, further investigation led the officers to a residence in northern Paarl which was being used as an abalone processing factory.

“The two suspects, aged 26 and 29, will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court once charged,” said van Wyk.

