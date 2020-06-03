COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mbalula visits OR Tambo Airport to ensure Covid-19 regulations are adhered to

June 3 2020 - 10:24

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the government's coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday after a report that Johnson was taking control of the crisis.

With a suspected COVID-19 death toll of nearly 50,000, Britain has been one of the worst hit countries in the world and the government has faced criticism for being too slow to impose a lockdown, too slow to protect the elderly in nursing homes and too slow to build a test and trace system.

The Telegraph newspaper said Johnson was taking back control of the crisis with a Downing Street shakeup: two committees will make decisions about the government's response.