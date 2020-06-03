COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mbalula visits OR Tambo Airport to ensure Covid-19 regulations are adhered to
June 3 2020 - 12:25
‘Amazed’ Cuban doctors say ‘dumelang’ to their SA adventure
SA was not what one Cuban doctor expected, so it was quite a "wow" moment when he arrived.
He and other specialists talk about what impresses them about their Covid-19 stint in Mzansi.
June 3 2020 - 10:24
British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the government's coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday after a report that Johnson was taking control of the crisis.
With a suspected COVID-19 death toll of nearly 50,000, Britain has been one of the worst hit countries in the world and the government has faced criticism for being too slow to impose a lockdown, too slow to protect the elderly in nursing homes and too slow to build a test and trace system.
The Telegraph newspaper said Johnson was taking back control of the crisis with a Downing Street shakeup: two committees will make decisions about the government's response.
June 3 2020 - 10:22
North West school to remain closed after principal tests positive for Covid-19
A 56-year-old North West principal has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling ill this week, said the provincial department of education on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Elias Malindi said the principal reported he was unwell on Monday and proceeded to see a doctor.
June 3 2020 - 09:53
Mbalula visits OR Tambo Airport to ensure Covid-19 regulations are adhered to
Check-in process
• Passengers should check in online before going to the airport.
• Online check in can be done at the screens in the terminal building.
• A limited number of check-in counters will be open and physical distancing rules will apply in these queues. pic.twitter.com/qHrqz0Z8uz
June 3 2020 - 08:55
Remove restrictions on Covid-19 relief funds: Nafcoc plea to government
The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the government to demonstrably come out in support of struggling small business owners whose enterprises have been severely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.
“It is our considered view that all businesses were indiscriminately affected by the Covid-19 restrictions and, therefore, government and other institutions should extend a helping hand to these struggling businesses without insistence on restrictive preconditions,” said Nafcoc.
June 3 2020 - 08:48
No life in danger from testing backlog: Mkhize
Amid fears over a Covid-19 test result backlog, health minister Zweli Mkhize has assured that “no life is compromised by the backlog”.
A positive result does not change a doctor’s clinical management of someone with symptoms, he insists.
June 3 2020 - 08:46
Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ban court case
The government has made a second attempt to delay the hearing of the first major legal challenge to the controversial cigarette ban, appealing to the high court again for the matter to be delayed.
The government, which is facing an increase in court cases related to the national lockdown, is also facing another legal challenge from British American Tobacco SA (BATSA), supported by Japan Tobacco International, as well as groups and organisations representing the tobacco value chain countrywide, in the Western Cape High Court.
June 3 2020 - 08:45
'We were treated like children': Group on why it challenged lockdown regulations
The man who challenged government’s lockdown regulations in court and came out victorious said on Wednesday any government bid to overturn the high court ruling would be disrespectful of the wishes of citizens.
“I doubt that the government will even think about an appeal. That would be a total slap in the faces of the people of SA,” said Liberty Fighters Network president Reyno de Beer.
He was speaking on SAfm on Wednesday morning.
June 3 2020 - 08:44
‘Up to 80% of people in Eastern Cape likely to get Covid-19’
About 80% of people in the Eastern Cape are likely to contract Covid-19.
The estimate, by the Eastern Cape department of health, is contained in a report presented to the Eastern Cape coronavirus command council, reports HeraldLIVE.
Of those infected, 80% are expected to present mild symptoms or to be asymptomatic, 15% might require admission to hospital and 5% are likely to need high care.
June 3 2020 - 07:52
Cabinet will first study high court judgment on 'invalid' lockdown rules
The cabinet says it is studying the high court ruling which found that while the establishment of the state of disaster to handle the Covid-19 pandemic was in itself valid, several of the regulations promulgated under the lockdown levels infringed on individual rights and were invalid.
The lockdown regulations will remain in place for the next two weeks, as Judge Norman Davis gave the government time to “review, amend and republish regulations” to ensure they were consistent with the constitution.
June 3 2020 - 07:40
'This judgment is a legal joke': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on lockdown rules judgement
This judgement is a legal JOKE! Not even a first year law student could have written such an incoherent an aurgument. The minister must appeal it!
June 3 2020 - 07:15
These are SA's 'irrational' lockdown laws, according to high court
Judge Norman Davis on Tuesday issued a scathing assessment of the government's lockdown laws, saying they weren't well thought out and went against the Bill of Rights.
While Davis said the establishment of the lockdown itself under the Disaster Management Act was legal, he was critical of the individual regulations, saying that they did not pass the test for rationality. In fact, he said, they were "unconstitutional".
Here - in Davis' own, unedited words - are specific examples of the "irrational" rules cited in the judgment:
June 3 2020 - 07:10
R30,000 booze sold by Joburg bottle store to one customer
Online orders for one Johannesburg-based liquor store have been booming since the lifting of the ban on alcohol during the nationwide lockdown.
On Monday, licensed liquor venues reopened to sell alcohol, two months after the ban was put in place at the end of March.
Liquor stores are allowed to operate only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. E-commerce deliveries (but not orders) are subject to the same days and times.
Since the lifting of the ban, thirsty South Africans have wasted no time in placing their booze orders online for delivery.
June 3 2020 - 7:00
Hangars, sport stadium to be converted to Covid sites
The Eastern Cape government plans to transform the old Mthatha Airport hangers, Buffalo City Stadium and other state properties into isolation and quarantine sites.
The province is bracing itself for the Covid-19 pandemic’s peak in September.