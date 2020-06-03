South Africa

Instagram and Facebook introduce gift cards to help small businesses

03 June 2020 - 07:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Facebook and Instagram have introduced electronic gift cards and food orders to help small and local businesses stay afloat.
Image: ARUN SANKAR / AFP

The social media apps Facebook and Instagram have introduced electronic gift cards to help small businesses in SA during the lockdown.

The latest feature on both apps is aimed at helping people support local businesses and small businesses such as food sellers, fitness studios, bookshops and bakeries in their communities during these unprecedented times.

“We know small businesses in South Africa have been deeply impacted by the impact of Covid-19,  and this new gift card feature is just one of the many ways we continue to support them,” regional director at Facebook Africa, Nunu Ntshingila, said in a statement.

“Small businesses will continue to play an important role in economic recovery after the pandemic, which is why it is critical to help them keep the lights on and save jobs. We know when businesses do better, economies do better,” she said.

Along with gift cards, Facebook will enable users to place food orders on Instagram's “Food Orders” feature, which will allow users to order from any restaurants and fast-food chains on the platform.

Users will also be able to follow “Support Local Businesses” ads in their Facebook feed, or click on a gift card button on a retailer's Instagram profile or their InstaStories.

 “During this challenging time, people are looking for ways to support the businesses they love in their communities. One way they're doing so is by purchasing gift cards, so we're helping people easily discover digital gift cards for their local businesses,” said Facebook.

Businesses  interested in promoting their digital gift cards on Facebook and Instagram can learn how to sign up with one of their partners.

