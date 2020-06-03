Instagram and Facebook introduce gift cards to help small businesses

The social media apps Facebook and Instagram have introduced electronic gift cards to help small businesses in SA during the lockdown.

The latest feature on both apps is aimed at helping people support local businesses and small businesses such as food sellers, fitness studios, bookshops and bakeries in their communities during these unprecedented times.

“We know small businesses in South Africa have been deeply impacted by the impact of Covid-19, and this new gift card feature is just one of the many ways we continue to support them,” regional director at Facebook Africa, Nunu Ntshingila, said in a statement.

“Small businesses will continue to play an important role in economic recovery after the pandemic, which is why it is critical to help them keep the lights on and save jobs. We know when businesses do better, economies do better,” she said.