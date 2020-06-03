LISTEN | Irrational regulations risk turning law-abiding citizens into criminals
03 June 2020 - 14:37
Here is what you need to know:
In an interview with MultimediaLIVE, attorney Douw Breed, managing director of Barnard Inc Attorneys, warns that irrational and unconstitutional lockdown regulations run the risk of turning law-abiding South African citizens into criminals.
While explaining the North Gauteng High Court judgment declaring the regulations "unconstitutional and invalid", Breed warns that the government must not underestimate the public's intelligence.