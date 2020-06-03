South Africa

LISTEN | Irrational regulations risk turning law-abiding citizens into criminals

03 June 2020 - 14:37 By Paige Muller

Image: File photo.

Here is what you need to know: 

In an interview with MultimediaLIVE, attorney Douw Breed, managing director of Barnard Inc Attorneys, warns that irrational and unconstitutional lockdown regulations run the risk of turning law-abiding South African citizens into criminals. 

While explaining the North Gauteng High Court judgment declaring the regulations "unconstitutional and invalid", Breed warns that the government must not underestimate the public's intelligence.

Lockdown rules 'unconstitutional and invalid' - high court

The North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday declared the national lockdown regulations for level 3 and level 4 "unconstitutional and invalid".
News
22 hours ago

Lockdown judgment should have been more concise and persuasive: legal experts

The Pretoria high court judgment which has declared lockdown levels 3 and 4 regulations invalid and unconstitutional, lacks specific detail on the ...
News
2 hours ago

Politicians react to court's judgment on 'irrational' lockdown regulations

Politicians have weighed in on the high court's judgment on level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations.
Politics
2 hours ago

'We were treated like children': Group on why it challenged lockdown regulations

The man who challenged government’s lockdown regulations in court and came out victorious said on Wednesday any government bid to overturn the high ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X