Lockdown trends as court says some regulations irrational and invalid

On final farewells for sick family members, Davis said it was irrational that those close to the patient are not allowed to visit them, yet up to 50 people are allowed to attend their funeral and travel across provinces armed with their death certificates.

But, visitation limitations are justified if the patient is in a medical facility, as there is a need to curb the spread of Covid-19, he said.

He criticised the regulation prohibiting hairdressers from operating, saying these traders, especially single mothers, are stripped of their rights, dignity, equality and are prevented from providing for their children, TimesLIVE reported.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday morning that cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the government was studying the judgment.

Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter: