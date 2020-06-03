South Africa

#Lockdown trends as court says some regulations irrational and invalid

03 June 2020 - 10:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The high court ruled on Tuesday that some of the lockdown rules are unconstitutional, irrational and invalid.
The high court ruled on Tuesday that some of the lockdown rules are unconstitutional, irrational and invalid.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Many have taken to Twitter to react to the North Gauteng High Court's Tuesday ruling that some lockdown regulations are “irrational” and “invalid”. 

Judge Norman Davis said regulations pertaining to funerals, visiting family and those prohibiting informal traders and hairdressers from earning an income, needed to be amended as they are “unconstitutional”. He gave Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 14 days to make the necessary changes.

In the meantime, the current lockdown regulations still apply.

On final farewells for sick family members, Davis said it was irrational that those close to the patient are not allowed to visit them, yet up to 50 people are allowed to attend their funeral and travel across provinces armed with their death certificates.

But, visitation limitations are justified if the patient is in a medical facility, as there is a need to curb the spread of Covid-19, he said.

He criticised the regulation prohibiting hairdressers from operating, saying these traders, especially single mothers, are stripped of their rights, dignity, equality and are prevented from providing for their children, TimesLIVE reported.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday morning that cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the government was studying the judgment.

Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:

MORE

Pravin Gordhan's lawyers welcome ConCourt ruling on EFF, public protector

Lawyers for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday welcomed the unanimous judgment by the Constitutional Court, which dismissed direct ...
News
4 days ago

ConCourt sets aside personal costs order against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

There was no factual basis for the high court in Pretoria last year to grant a personal costs order against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in ...
News
4 days ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, EFF lose to Pravin Gordhan in ConCourt matter

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed applications by the public protector and the EFF in their battle against public enterprises minister ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X