#Lockdown trends as court says some regulations irrational and invalid
Many have taken to Twitter to react to the North Gauteng High Court's Tuesday ruling that some lockdown regulations are “irrational” and “invalid”.
Judge Norman Davis said regulations pertaining to funerals, visiting family and those prohibiting informal traders and hairdressers from earning an income, needed to be amended as they are “unconstitutional”. He gave Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 14 days to make the necessary changes.
In the meantime, the current lockdown regulations still apply.
On final farewells for sick family members, Davis said it was irrational that those close to the patient are not allowed to visit them, yet up to 50 people are allowed to attend their funeral and travel across provinces armed with their death certificates.
But, visitation limitations are justified if the patient is in a medical facility, as there is a need to curb the spread of Covid-19, he said.
He criticised the regulation prohibiting hairdressers from operating, saying these traders, especially single mothers, are stripped of their rights, dignity, equality and are prevented from providing for their children, TimesLIVE reported.
TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday morning that cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the government was studying the judgment.
Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:
Whether we go to Level 1 or back to Level 5 I really don't care now I've lost so many things since this lockdown started pic.twitter.com/N2Ni9ntYdY— Simtho Biyela (@Simtho_Biyela) June 2, 2020
So level 3 is unconstitutional does that mean we might go back to level 5 ???🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/N0jtmM0gez— #Lockdown2020🇿🇦 (@iam_Shado) June 2, 2020
Level 5 comes as no surprise quite frankly pic.twitter.com/m93Vdvg8Ci— solutionhub 🎬 (@boremo_) June 2, 2020
Does this court ruling mean we going to level 5 ? Tjoo I think law, philosophy, economics must be compulsory from primary level. I'm always molested by these 3 fields 😪 pic.twitter.com/hkgVyd8FBr— Sphelele Zikalala (@SpheleleZikala1) June 2, 2020
we spent 4 weeks in level 4 and no one realized that it was unconstitutional 🤷🏻♂️ now we heading to level 5 is it constitutional? pic.twitter.com/BJd2GDD5i3— IG :Mellz_012 (@Mellz_future) June 2, 2020
Are we going back to level 5 ?? What did we do kanti? pic.twitter.com/PJ1gjGX6r0— Monna Wa Mosotho ✊ (@Ditabe_) June 2, 2020