Pretoria SGB member tests positive for Covid-19 after inspecting school readiness

While preparing for the return of grade 12 pupils this week, it seems a member of the school governing body (SGB) of Hillview High School in Pretoria may have unknowingly brought the coronavirus onto the school premises.

The school's principal, Margareth Phalane, issued a circular to parents on Monday, informing them that they had learnt on Sunday that the SGB member had since tested positive for the virus.

“It is with sadness that we inform you that one of our SGB members who was at the school on the 25th May 2020 for a meeting tested positive for Covid-19,” the circular to the parents read.

“The member was in close contact with the principal, one general worker and another parent SGB member. The member is admitted at the Steve Biko hospital with (sic) stable condition. Principal, general worker and the SGB member are in self-isolation as per head office health service advice,” the circular continued.