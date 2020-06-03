South Africa

Pretoria SGB member tests positive for Covid-19 after inspecting school readiness

03 June 2020 - 07:50 By Naledi Shange
Hillview High learners will not be returning to school next Monday after they learnt that an SGB member who visited the school recently has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hillview High learners will not be returning to school next Monday after they learnt that an SGB member who visited the school recently has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

While preparing for the return of grade 12 pupils this week, it seems a member of the school governing body (SGB) of Hillview High School in Pretoria may have unknowingly brought the coronavirus onto the school premises.

The school's principal, Margareth Phalane, issued a circular to parents on Monday, informing them that they had learnt on Sunday that the SGB member had since tested positive for the virus.

“It is with sadness that we inform you that one of our SGB members who was at the school on the 25th May 2020 for a meeting tested positive for Covid-19,” the circular to the parents read.

“The member was in close contact with the principal, one general worker and another parent SGB member. The member is admitted at the Steve Biko hospital with (sic) stable condition. Principal, general worker and the SGB member are in self-isolation as per head office health service advice,” the circular continued.

District officials have since recommended that the school not reopen for grade 12 pupils on June 8 as planned, but to shut down for another 14 days. The school administration block, where the infected member was, will be re-sanitised during this time.

Schools across the country were meant to reopen on Monday, June 1, but at the 11th hour minister of basic education Angie Motshekga put the brakes on this plan after complaints by some school officials who claimed they were not ready to receive pupils as not all of them had received the required protective gear for teachers and pupils. Motshekga then postponed the reopening to June 8.

'Not all schools were ready to open': Angie Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday the reopening of schools had to be postponed at the eleventh hour because not all of them ...
Politics
1 day ago

But Hillview High would not be joining other schools on opening on the 8th. The school would reopen on June 15 instead.

The school officials called for calm.

“Parents, please don’t panic as district and head office officials are communicating with the principal and giving all the affected support” the circular added.

READ MORE:

PPE worth millions of rands goes missing en route to KZN schools

Large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPEs) have "disappeared" en route to KwaZulu-Natal schools.
News
23 hours ago

If a school is not ready on June 8, it won't open, says KZN education MEC

As of Friday 4,400 of 6,000 schools in KwaZulu-Natal were ready to open in the province.That's according to provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu ...
News
1 day ago

'There must be transparency about school preparedness': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there needs to be transparency about the level of preparedness of each school as Grade 7 and matric pupils prepare to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X