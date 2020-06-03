‘Sewage bubbles through our floor’

“I can’t even leave my son alone because I fear for the day the drain just explodes, or if it floods and he is unable to do anything.

“Every time we flush the toilet, the drain rumbles.

“I’ve reported this to every ward councillor who has come into office, to no avail, yet when they want my vote they come here making big promises,” Kakalala said.

She said recently human settlements political head Andile Mfunda had promised to come to her home.

“When Mfunda was busy giving out informal houses to people I reached out to his office and I was told that they would come,” she said.

Asked about the matter, Mfunda said he was unaware of Kakalala’s situation but would conduct a site visit within the week and make a temporary arrangement.

Kakalala said though she was awarded the house in 2009, she only moved into it in 2013.

“I have been fighting this battle for years. I was made to sign a happy letter yet I never even inspected the house. And that is why I refused to occupy it,” she said.

Thereafter she said the then ward councillor forced her to occupy her house or it would be given to another family.

Ward 20 councillor Mzimkulu Ngabase said he was made aware of the Kakalala’s situation late in February 2020.

“The municipal official from housing who was handling [Kakalala’s] case recently passed away; that, together with the lockdown, has put things on hold.

“However, the official had given me a list of 45 houses that are part of the Matthew Goniwe project and [Kakalala’s] name appears on a list of houses that were demolished,” Ngabase said, adding that according to the list Kakalala was still to receive a house.

“The situation still needs my attention. I am new in the ward so some issues are new to me.

“I am not sure what the holdup has been. However, it will be attended to as soon as lockdown is over,” Ngabase said.

- HeraldLIVE