South Africa

Thousands of women share stories of rape as #Iwas trends on Twitter

03 June 2020 - 07:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Women who may have been too scared to report abuse in the past are sharing their stories.
Women who may have been too scared to report abuse in the past are sharing their stories.
Image: 123rf.com/skycinema

#BlackoutTuesday has done more than encourage people to speak up against racial discrimination.

Thousands of women have used the platform to open up about their experiences of abuse and living with previously untold stories of sexual assault, rape and other forms of gender-based violence.

#Iwas and #TheReasonWhyIdidn'tReport, among others, reveal harrowing stories of how much injustice some women have endured at the hands of family, trusted friends and  strangers.

Here's a glimpse into some of the stories shared on Twitter: 

READ MORE:

KZN man sentenced to double life term for murder and rape of 10-year-old stepdaughter

When a KwaZulu-Natal mother sent her 10-year-old daughter to a tuck shop on January 28 she did not know it would be the last time she would see the ...
News
3 days ago

EFF 'will hold Cyril Ramaphosa responsible' for deaths caused by lifting of booze ban

The EFF has expressed strong disapproval of the resumption of alcohol sales.
Politics
21 hours ago

Simphiwe Dana gets into spicy exchange with a tweep

'I don’t give a damn if you’ve lost respect for me that I’ve called out rape, deadbeat, misogynist culture'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X