Thousands of women share stories of rape as #Iwas trends on Twitter
#BlackoutTuesday has done more than encourage people to speak up against racial discrimination.
Thousands of women have used the platform to open up about their experiences of abuse and living with previously untold stories of sexual assault, rape and other forms of gender-based violence.
#Iwas and #TheReasonWhyIdidn'tReport, among others, reveal harrowing stories of how much injustice some women have endured at the hands of family, trusted friends and strangers.
Here's a glimpse into some of the stories shared on Twitter:
#Iwas 15, it was a week after my birthday. He said that he was welcoming me into womanhood as a birthday gift.— 💛𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖💛 (@ollemohp_4) June 2, 2020
#Iwas 16 and I remember when I tried to scream he slapped me and held me down, when he finished he told me I shouldn't bother to tell the police his friend is a policeman and he won't even spend the night in jail.— #sdudlafabulous (@ms_kasidiva) June 2, 2020
Molestation was very much masked as “playing house” in our community and it’s very scary. 💔— 💕Bietjie💕 (@BietjieG) June 2, 2020
#whyididntreport because I didn’t even realize the impact that it had on me until much later. and I felt that my experience would be invalidated— angela. (@an_janelle) June 2, 2020
#WhyIDidntReport - because he apologised right after. Because I made myself believe him being drunk was an excuse. Because the one person I did tell said I caused it. Because I felt dirty and ashamed. #WeAreTired— ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) June 2, 2020
to think there are many others out there who still don't have the strength to speak about it, breaks my heart even more💔— darth vader. (@_rudzani_) June 2, 2020