‘Up to 80% of people in Eastern Cape likely to get Covid-19’

Livingstone Hospital board chair Pula Lonake encouraged individuals, the government and the public to join hands for the greater good.

Lonake told The Herald on Tuesday that hospitals in the metro at the forefront of efforts to fight Covid-19 welcomed the collective effort by the government, private sector, foundations and individuals to protect health workers.

“In addition to the equipment we already had, we have been greatly assisted by a number of donors throughout and are very grateful for the support.

“We do welcome and encourage for more equipment to be sent to hospitals because PPE is very key in ensuring the safety of our health workers while they dedicate [themselves] to saving lives,” he said.

“Whatever challenges we face with regards to equipment, we can always solve [them] if we all work together and get rid of the ‘us and them’ syndrome, which separates us from the government.

“We must all be in this together in practice so that we are able to overcome and, with that said, we are grateful for what the government and our various donors continue to support us with,” he said.

Dora Nginza Hospital CEO Patrick Tsibolane said: “Since the first protest we had about PPE, we’ve not had any further protests [because] the depot supplied us with adequate supplies of PPE even though we have more patients requiring more PPE but we’re coping.

“Staff are, however, not happy with the new gowns available from the depot but we have managed to convince the staff to use them."​