91-year-old raises more than R2m for poor by walking laps in his Joburg suburb

His goal was to raise R108m to help support poor communities during these unprecedented times.

“What breaks my heart is that the poor were poor before Covid-19 and will remain poor after Covid-19,” said Krok told TimesLIVE. “I am determined to make a difference by raising funds from international and local organisations to help those who need it.”

Some of the funds will go into food parcels and support children and the elderly, said Krok.

Under his venture called Keep the Wolf from the Door, Krok partnered organisations Afrika Tikkun and Siyakhana to address poverty and hunger.

He said the race was far from over and encouraged others to join him to help meet his goal.

“Maybe next week I'll go for another walk again and would like to nominate those younger than me to also join me and raise awareness and funds too,” he said.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by sending their donations to Afrika Tikkun NPC using the FNB account number 62196064100 and “keep the wolf from the door” as a reference.