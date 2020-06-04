Academic warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when Covid-19 deaths surge

University of Pretoria (UP) academic Prof Matthys Dippenaar has appealed to municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries as tens of thousands of Covid-19-related deaths are forecast in SA over the next few months.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues its scourge across the world, South African municipalities have been asked to prepare for the possibility of increased fatalities which might exceed current burial and crematoria facilities,” said Dippenaar, an associate professor in hydrogeology and engineering geology at UP’s faculty of natural and agricultural sciences.

“Apart from ensuring there are enough facilities, an equally important consideration is to ensure that death and burials occur safely, given the highly infectious nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Because little is known about the virus, clarity is being sought around the risk to environmental and human health of the impending mass burials of Covid-19 victims,” Dippenaar said.

He said if municipalities continued to “site and monitor cemeteries correctly”, the country was “okay”.

“If we continue to correctly license and monitor our groundwater use, we are okay. The problem comes when we bypass the strict regulatory tools available, as the regulations help us to be diligent and forward-thinking.”