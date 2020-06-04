Cele 'vindicated' as court finds SAPS not liable for whistle-blower protection

After taking it under review, the high court in Pretoria has overturned and set aside a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which stated that police minister Bheki Cele had failed in his duty to provide witness protection for two KwaZulu-Natal whistle-blowers.

The two witnesses, Thabiso Zulu and Lesley Stuta, had been witnesses in Mkhwebane's investigation into alleged multimillion-rand corruption in the uMzimkhulu local municipality. They also had ties to the ANC councillor, Sindisiwe Magaqa, who was gunned down after passing on to the Hawks documents that allegedly proved corruption in the tender for upgrading uMzimkhulu Memorial Hall.

According to Cele’s office, the court on Wednesday reiterated that the two whistle-blowers should be given protection by the department of justice and not the police.