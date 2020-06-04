South Africa

Robbers unable to escape with much cash in Kagiso CIT heist: G4S

04 June 2020 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE
G4S, file image
Image: G4S

Robbers involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand this week were largely unsuccessful, according to G4S South Africa.

“A quick response by the SAPS ensured that the perpetrators were unable to abscond with any significant amount of cash. A suspect has been apprehended and is in custody,” the firm said in a statement. None of its crew was injured.

Police subsequently clarified that the suspect placed under arrest was found with bank notes in his possession, and was not linked to the actual robbery. Some community members had attempted to loot the vehicle after the attempted heist.

The cash management guarding agency warned robbers that they had taken several steps to ensure they were not vulnerable to attack, and that police had also made a number of critical arrests of CIT criminals over the past few months due to a multidisciplinary team comprising the SAPS CIT Initiative Special Task Team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence.

G4S said it has, over the past 18 months, invested significantly in upgrading its existing cash-in-transit fleet, as well as deploying new, state-of-the-art vehicles that are fitted with the latest global technology innovations.

-This article has been modified to reflect the police arrest.

