Coronavirus cripples critical service delivery in Vlakkeland

“It is with sadness that we have learnt about the Covid-19 related death of an employee of one of the contractors at our Vlakkeland construction site in Paarl. I would like to extend our sincere condolences to all those affected, particularly the family, friends and employer,” Simmers said in a statement.

“Given this tragic passing, we are reminded why it is so important for all of us to observe the five golden rules of good hygiene to stop the spread of the coronavirus — washing our hands with soap and water, wear a cloth mask when out in public, adhere to the social distancing rules, cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow and stay home if you are unwell,” he added.

He said the necessary occupation health and safety protocols had, however, been practised at the construction site and all workers were screened and sanitised at work.

Simmers said the handing over of the 50 units, which would have happened this week, would now be postponed until further notice while the site was closed off to contractors until next Wednesday.

Site staff who were in close contact with the staff member have been requested to self-isolate and to be tested should they present with symptoms.

The area where the employee worked will be deep-cleaned.

Provincial Human Settlements and Drakenstein municipal officials who might also have been in close contact with the individual have also been requested to self-isolate.

“We call on all contractors to continue ensuring they adhere to all health and safety protocols as issued by my department, particularly since we’re fighting an invisible enemy. By working together, we can overcome this pandemic,” said Simmers.