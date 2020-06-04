COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mabuza to visit Mangaung as part of ongoing effort to flatten the curve: Presidency
June 4 2020 - 11:11
David Mabuza to visit Mangaung on Friday as part of government's ongoing effort to flatten the curve: Presidency
Deputy President @DDMabuza will on Friday 5 June 2020 visit the Free State Province as the country enters Alert Level 3 of the risk-adjusted approach to easing the nationwide lockdown. https://t.co/oXuMZBEBq7— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 4, 2020
June 4 2020 - 10:24
Linen shortages due to go-slow at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals hits admissions
A dispute between unions and management at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals in Port Elizabeth has now trickled down to affect patients, with some turned away over the past few days.
A doctor at the Provincial Hospital, who asked not to be named, told HeraldLIVE that staff had stopped washing linen and, without bedding, patients could not be admitted.
Union members, however, said it was not a case of members refusing to wash linen but rather staff shortages that were causing problems.
June 4 2020 - 10:09
'We also have a right to benefit': School PPE trucks blocked by communities
Trucks transporting personal protective equipment to schools in some parts of the Eastern Cape have been blocked from making deliveries by disgruntled local companies, who believe they are being sidelined in favour of businesses from outside the province.
The department of education is under pressure to deliver masks, sanitiser and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in preparation for the return of thousands of grade 7 and 12 pupils and teachers to classrooms next week. Pupils were initially expected to return on Monday, but are now due back on June 8.
June 4 2020 - 09:44
Cecilia Makiwane hospital closes three units after staffers contract Covid-19
Three critical medical units this week were closed at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane after some staffers tested positive for Covid-19.
The hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), orthopaedic outpatient department (OOPD) and dental output patient department (DOPD) are empty of patients and health workers.
Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed it to DispatchLIVE, adding “the closure of any unit means a disruption in services”.
Kupelo said 79 nurses and general staff members had been tested at the ICU, OOPD, DOPD and surgical outpatient department.
June 4 2020 - 08:40
Mmusi Maimane launches 'safe schools' hotline to 'ensure safety' of pupils & teachers come June 8
Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement, on Wednesday launched a hotline where concerned parents and pupils can report “preparedness gaps” in schools as they prepare to reopen on Monday, June 8.
This is to ensure that no school reopens without following the necessary safety measures, and that the constitutional rights of all pupils are observed, says Maimane.
“This is not a question of whether some schools are ready and others are not, it's about the constitutionality of the fact that every child is guaranteed an education, every child has a right to life and that ultimately, the rights of the child are paramount.”
June 4 2020 - 08:39
Fikile Mbalula gives FlySafair's R750 'block a seat' option thumbs-up
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula sees no problem with FlySafairs' R750 “block a seat” option.
He addressed the media on the readiness of domestic flights at OR Tambo Airport on Wednesday and said there was nothing wrong with the airline introducing the option.
“We cannot be opposed to it,” said Mbalula. “I'm not a spokesperson for FlySafair ... it is a marketing tool. They don't need our permission for that.”
June 4 2020 - 07:50
Don't forget: No booze sales from Thursday evening until Monday
South Africans are reminded that they will not be able to buy alcoholic beverages between 5pm on Thursday until Monday morning.
National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said anyone found buying or selling alcohol between those designated times would face the might of the law.
“From 5pm on Thursday until Monday morning, people are not allowed to carry liquor. We want to prevent people from getting intoxicated and getting together. We would be opening an avenue for them to start parties, which will cause a further spread of the disease,” he said.
June 4 2020 - 07:37
No more Covid-19 tests for ‘healthy’ Capetonians
If you are younger than 55, don’t have a chronic illness and live in Cape Town, then you’re not going to be tested for Covid-19 – even if you develop symptoms.
A lack of testing kits has forced the move, says their premier.
June 4 2020 - 7:15
Teachers rapped for ‘fancy masks' - but principals are wrong
KwaZulu-Natal teachers should not be sent to the principal’s office for wearing “fancy” masks.
The provincial education department explained on Wednesday that there was no directive on the fabric, print or design of masks to be worn in the classroom.
While the department had not received any formal complaints, several teachers told TimesLIVE they were instructed by principals to leave their “fancy” masks at home.
June 4 2020 - 7:10
POLL | If lockdown was scrapped, would you feel safe going out?
As South Africans await the government's response on some lockdown regulations which were declared by the North Gauteng High Court as “unconstitutional” and “invalid” on Tuesday, it isn't clear what life will be like 14 days from now.
The matter was heard in court on May 28 after it was brought urgently by Liberty Fighters Network, according to TimesLIVE.
June 4 2020 - 7:00
On your bike! How a bicycle can ease Covid-19 spread and make money
Could cycling be a tool in the fight against the coronavirus?
Euronews reported that Europeans were turning to bicycles in an effort to avoid crowded public transport during the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions are lifted.
This question could be further pondered as World Bicycle Day was celebrated on Wednesday - placing a spotlight on cycling as the best mode of transport during a global pandemic.