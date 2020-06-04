COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mabuza to visit Mangaung as part of ongoing effort to flatten the curve: Presidency

June 4 2020 - 10:24

Linen shortages due to go-slow at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals hits admissions

A dispute between unions and management at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals in Port Elizabeth has now trickled down to affect patients, with some turned away over the past few days.

A doctor at the Provincial Hospital, who asked not to be named, told HeraldLIVE that staff had stopped washing linen and, without bedding, patients could not be admitted.

Union members, however, said it was not a case of members refusing to wash linen but rather staff shortages that were causing problems.