Eastern Cape premier tests negative for Covid-19, warns of booze crackdown

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested negative for Covid-19.

Mabuyane has been in quarantine for the past week after fears that he may have contracted the virus from one of his staff members, special adviser Zandisile Qupe, who had tested positive.

Mabuyane confirmed on Thursday that his results came back negative, ultimately ending his quarantine, reported SowetanLIVE.

“I have tested because I was a significant contact to him. I have since received my negative results and that ends my self-quarantine as the premier,” said Mabuyane.