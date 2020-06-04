Independent pharmacists register victory over Clicks community pharmacies

The association then went to court asking for an order reviewing and setting aside both the decision of the DDG and the decision of the chair of the appeal committee.

The Clicks Groups is a 100% shareholder of New Clicks SA. New Clicks owns all the shares of both Unicorn Pharmaceuticals and Clicks Investments.

Clicks Investments holds all the shares of Clicks Retailers.

Unicorn owns a manufacturing pharmacy while Clicks Retailers owns and operates about 470 community pharmacies with 1,830 pharmacists, 1,430 pharmacy assistants and 315 nursing practitioners.

In his judgment, Acting Judge Frederick Sievers said New Clicks was the holder of a beneficial interest in a manufacturing pharmacy.

“The next question is whether New Clicks is a beneficiary of the juristic person which owns the community pharmacies (Retailers). New Clicks is the sole shareholder of the company (i.e Investments) which holds all the shares of the juristic person which owns the community pharmacies (i.e Retailers).”

Sievers said the regulations recognised that where a community pharmacy was owned by an entity other than pharmacists themselves, it was undesirable for there to be a direct or indirect beneficial interest in both such a community pharmacy and a manufacturing pharmacy.

“An entity having interests in both types of pharmacies would gain financially if the manufacturing pharmacy's products are promoted by the pharmacists in the community pharmacies over others.

“This could result in consumers not getting the best quality product at the best price.”

He said the conflict of interest could also result in the manufacturing pharmacy favouring community pharmacies belonging to the same group above outside or independent pharmacies.

“These dangers are present in the corporate structure of the Clicks entities.”

In his order, Sievers said the issue of sanction in respect of the contravention by Clicks entities will be referred to the DG of health for consideration.

He also ordered that the Clicks entities pay the costs of the association.

In reaction to the judgment Jackie Maimin, CEO of the association said: “We persisted with this argument for years, in order to protect the best interest of the consumer against the financial interest of parties who were acting in contravention of the act and the regulation.”