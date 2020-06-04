Linen shortages due to go-slow at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals hits admissions

Speaking on the situation at Livingstone, the patient activist said: “We’re more worried about patients.

“Doctors and all other staff are also not happy.

“Doctors are sympathetic to the fact that all health workers don’t have sufficient PPE, but labour is not budging.

“The hospital could soon run out of clean linen, and when that happens it’ll start blocking patient admissions.”

A Livingstone Hospital source said the situation was dire and soon only critical and emergency cases would be seen to.

“Imagine, you could be in an accident and if they feel it is not life-threatening, they could send you home,” he said.

He believed the provincial government was hiding behind hospital management.

“It is their [the government’s] responsibility.

“They are buying PPE and that’s a major problem.

“I believe there is only five days’ worth left and doctors have been using sterile gloves that are meant to be used in theatre. It is costing a lot of money.

“General workers don’t have PPE, so they are refusing to work.

“It is touch and go now. As from today [Wednesday], some general workers have stopped working,” the source said.

He said some patients had already been turned away.

As of Tuesday, the province had 4,324 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths.

Nelson Mandela Bay has been identified as one of the major hotspots in the country.

Stokwe defended Nehawu members, saying they were not refusing to wash linen but had simply stopped going over and above their job requirements.