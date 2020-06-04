South Africa

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams #AllLivesMatter movement - 'they undermine the struggle'

04 June 2020 - 10:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is not happy with those who he says undermine protests on racial discrimination against black people.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has hit back at people who “undermine” protests on racial discrimination against black people.

He says those who hijack the “black lives matter” movement with “all lives matter” are problematic, similar to gender-based violence enablers who counter the “men are trash” protests with “not all men are trash”.  

As people across the globe continue to protest against racial discrimination and police brutality in the wake of the murder of African American George Floyd, millions have conveyed their anger using #BlackLivesMatter.

Some have challenged the movement in an effort to end “reverse racism”, among other reasons, by voicing opposing views through #AllLivesMatter and even #WhiteLivesMatter.

Floyd was killed on Monday last week by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer from the Minneapolis police department. Floyd was suspected of trying to use a counterfeit dollar bill at a store.

A viral video showing Floyd's arrest showed that Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck for eight minutes while detaining him. He has since been charged with second and third degree murder as well as manslaughter. Three other officers who were present have also been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd, according to NBC News.

