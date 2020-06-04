On your bike! How a bicycle can ease Covid-19 spread and make money

Could cycling be a tool in the fight against the coronavirus?

Euronews reported that Europeans were turning to bicycles in an effort to avoid crowded public transport during the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

This question could be further pondered as World Bicycle Day was celebrated on Wednesday - placing a spotlight on cycling as the best mode of transport during a global pandemic.

In SA, bicycles have become a tool for mobility and have changed financial situations by creating a business platform for some to generate an income.