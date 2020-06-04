Teachers rapped for ‘fancy masks' - but principals are wrong

KwaZulu-Natal teachers should not be sent to the principal’s office for wearing “fancy” masks.

The provincial education department explained on Wednesday that there was no directive on the fabric, print or design of masks to be worn in the classroom.

While the department had not received any formal complaints, several teachers told TimesLIVE they were instructed by principals to leave their “fancy” masks at home.

A secretary at a school in Richards Bay, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was called to the principal’s office for wearing a bright floral-printed mask when she returned to school on Tuesday.

“I was wearing a mask that I bought from a single mother who is trying to make a living by sewing and selling masks. I saw nothing wrong with the masks. It is just a floral print but the principal said it’s distracting,” she said.