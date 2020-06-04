South Africa

WATCH | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi serenades Mzansi during EFF jazz hour

04 June 2020 - 14:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

A man of many talents, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showed off his singing skills during the party's jazz hour on Facebook.

Serenading Mzansi in a viral video, Ndlozi said the jazz hour was to commemorate the struggles of Umkhonto we Sizwe and to remind SA that the struggle continues.

“As we fight Covid-19, we must remember that the struggle continues. These battle cries are to bring a sense of solidarity, to keep the fires burning in our bellies, and to keep demanding that black people must be treated with dignity during these times,” said Ndlozi.

The party is no stranger to entertaining Mzansi through songs. Last year, at the height of gender-based violence protests, the EFF released Mama sula izinyembezi, a song of condolence for women and children who have endured abuse at the hands of men.

Other songs including Asinamali and Azania, in which Ndlozi is the lead singer.

Comments have since been flooding in, with many giving Ndlozi the thumbs-up.

One user, Sibusiso Mhlongo, requested that Ndlozi feature party member Ringo Madlingozi on the next jazz hour.

“These songs are reminding us where we coming from and hence we must know where we are going,” said another user, Zama Sibiya.

“Shuuu such talent and passion in your voice bro. That's anointing right there.”

Watch the video below:

