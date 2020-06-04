WATCH | Mmusi Maimane to donate laptops & food parcels on his 40th birthday

Mmusi Maimane turns 40 on June 6 and plans to help those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he would donate 40 food parcels and 40 laptops to grade 11 and 12 pupils and first-year university students who are unable to continue their studies during the lockdown.

“I turn the big 40 on the 6th of June and I love celebrating birthdays, but no-one can deny that 2020 is a unique time and as part of our mission I decided 'let's do something of significance'," said Maimane.