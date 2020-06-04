WATCH | Mmusi Maimane to donate laptops & food parcels on his 40th birthday
Mmusi Maimane turns 40 on June 6 and plans to help those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said he would donate 40 food parcels and 40 laptops to grade 11 and 12 pupils and first-year university students who are unable to continue their studies during the lockdown.
“I turn the big 40 on the 6th of June and I love celebrating birthdays, but no-one can deny that 2020 is a unique time and as part of our mission I decided 'let's do something of significance'," said Maimane.
Bagaetsho. I am turning 40 on the 6th of June. Soon I will not be eligible for youth league membership.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 4, 2020
I want to celebrate my birthday a different way. I want to give back. To do 40 acts of kindness for South Africans who are having a tough 2020.
Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. pic.twitter.com/DaveqU75qY