You could be fined or arrested if found transporting or selling booze after hours

A stern warning has been issued to citizens and liquor outlets not to sell or transport alcohol after hours, ahead of the weekend.

From 9am to 5pm between Mondays and Thursdays, South Africans can buy and transport alcohol for home consumption. However, anything outside the stipulated hours will result in breaking the law.

SA police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told Cape Talk on Wednesday that people who are caught with alcoholic products after hours will be held liable for violating the National Disaster Act.

“Between Monday at 9am and Thursday 5pm is the only time people are allowed to purchase and transport alcohol for their personal use,” said Naidoo. “Any other time beyond that will be a contravention of the regulations. People must be warned.”

Naidoo reiterated that buying alcohol during the legal time and only conveying it during the illegal times will not be accepted as an excuse.