South Africa

Abusing science, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly

05 June 2020 - 07:19 By timeslive
Unite Against the Tobacco Ban and members of the general public seen outside parliament in Cape Town demanding that the ban on tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products be lifted.​
Unite Against the Tobacco Ban and members of the general public seen outside parliament in Cape Town demanding that the ban on tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products be lifted.​
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

When judge Norman Davis cast doubt on the lockdown regulations, the pertinent question was: how rational are they when measured against our rights that are enshrined in the human rights clause of the constitution?

Several constitutional law experts have said that Davis’ judgment would not survive a review or an appeal, but why it took so long for minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma and the Corona Command Council to be taken to court is a good question.

President Cyril Ramaphosa often cites science as the cohesive material between rationality and our constitutional rights. When a regulation is scientifically grounded, it would thus also be rational. The first three weeks of lockdown was a state of disaster that justified irrational enforcement. In hindsight, we allowed the president to suspend our rights when we were faced with Covid-19.

The question about rationality and constitutionality was initially irrelevant, because it was necessary. And that is one point on which Davis agreed with Dlamini-Zuma.

Read more about the judgment, plus other corona-related news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.


Read a new edition online every Friday
Only R10 for the first month!

Science is sometimes used to label a political agenda as reliable. Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize justify almost every state response to Covid-19 on scientific grounds. It is almost as if they realise the ANC and the government do not have enough credibility to keep up a one-sided plan of action or agenda against the virus. But “science” is a convincing concept.

Most people, however, have very little grasp of science and find data confusing, but the idea of infallibility is a good hiding place in times of insecurity when knowledge is lacking.

With the single word, “science”, Ramaphosa convinced the socialists in his cabinet that ideology has to make room from pragmatism and he limited Luthuli House’s periodic recalcitrance with the executive’s insistence on rationality. Party and state was finally separated, even if temporarily.

But Judge Davis found that the president and Dlamini-Zuma’s science was irrational. And soon opposition parties and judges more skilled than Davis will cast more doubt upon the command centre’s idea of rationality. By September, the unstoppable virus and the frayed regulations will have South Africans in a state of panic.  

Read the full article in this week's Vrye Weekblad

Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad

>> Browse the full June 5 edition

FREE TO READ — 10 QUESTIONS | Will we ever get a vaccine? Can we build immunity? Is this virus going to be with us forever? We answer some of the most pressing corona questions.

ASK YOUR DADDY | The Zumas are probably not going to talk about the death of Thami Zulu on Zooming with the Zumas.

TO LOSE YOUR JOB IN A PANDEMIC | She will never forget day 50 of the lockdown, when she lost most of her income. It felt like her world was falling apart, but she didn’t want to complain because so many others were worse off.

THE TALES OF THOSE WHO LOOK LIKE ME | There is nothing more valuable than the history of how one used to feel.

FREE TO READ — MOOI LOOP, JEANNE GOOSEN | It is impossible to write a eulogy for Jeanne Goosen. How do you capture the essence in words of someone who lived at least five lives in one?

MORE

One step away from house arrest, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

On May 1, SA will take its first tentative steps on the road to more economic activity. The announcement comes just in time to stop the growing ...
News
1 month ago

We got some good news this week, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The news that the Solidarity Fund, which didn't even exist three weeks ago, is now ready to roll out this huge food distribution plan, is probably ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X