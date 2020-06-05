Abusing science, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
When judge Norman Davis cast doubt on the lockdown regulations, the pertinent question was: how rational are they when measured against our rights that are enshrined in the human rights clause of the constitution?
Several constitutional law experts have said that Davis’ judgment would not survive a review or an appeal, but why it took so long for minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma and the Corona Command Council to be taken to court is a good question.
President Cyril Ramaphosa often cites science as the cohesive material between rationality and our constitutional rights. When a regulation is scientifically grounded, it would thus also be rational. The first three weeks of lockdown was a state of disaster that justified irrational enforcement. In hindsight, we allowed the president to suspend our rights when we were faced with Covid-19.
The question about rationality and constitutionality was initially irrelevant, because it was necessary. And that is one point on which Davis agreed with Dlamini-Zuma.
Science is sometimes used to label a political agenda as reliable. Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize justify almost every state response to Covid-19 on scientific grounds. It is almost as if they realise the ANC and the government do not have enough credibility to keep up a one-sided plan of action or agenda against the virus. But “science” is a convincing concept.
Most people, however, have very little grasp of science and find data confusing, but the idea of infallibility is a good hiding place in times of insecurity when knowledge is lacking.
With the single word, “science”, Ramaphosa convinced the socialists in his cabinet that ideology has to make room from pragmatism and he limited Luthuli House’s periodic recalcitrance with the executive’s insistence on rationality. Party and state was finally separated, even if temporarily.
But Judge Davis found that the president and Dlamini-Zuma’s science was irrational. And soon opposition parties and judges more skilled than Davis will cast more doubt upon the command centre’s idea of rationality. By September, the unstoppable virus and the frayed regulations will have South Africans in a state of panic.
