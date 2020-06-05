Abusing science, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Several constitutional law experts have said that Davis’ judgment would not survive a review or an appeal, but why it took so long for minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma and the Corona Command Council to be taken to court is a good question.

President Cyril Ramaphosa often cites science as the cohesive material between rationality and our constitutional rights. When a regulation is scientifically grounded, it would thus also be rational. The first three weeks of lockdown was a state of disaster that justified irrational enforcement. In hindsight, we allowed the president to suspend our rights when we were faced with Covid-19.

The question about rationality and constitutionality was initially irrelevant, because it was necessary. And that is one point on which Davis agreed with Dlamini-Zuma.

Read more about the judgment, plus other corona-related news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.