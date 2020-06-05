Amathole district municipality employee tests positive for Covid-19
05 June 2020 - 07:10
The Amathole district municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape has recorded its first Covid-19 case after an employee at its Alice satellite office tested positive for the virus.
"As part of precautionary measures, the Alice office will be closed on Friday to allow the disinfection processes to unfold," the municipality said.
The office will reopen on Monday.
"The three staffers who have been in contact with the positive employee will be tested and have been requested to self-quarantine to mitigate the spread of the virus," said the municipality.
ADM municipal manager Dr Thandekile Mnyimba has urged all ADM employees to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at all times.