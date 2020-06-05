South Africa

Amathole district municipality employee tests positive for Covid-19

05 June 2020 - 07:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
An employee at the Amathole district municipality has tested positive for Covid-19.
An employee at the Amathole district municipality has tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

The Amathole district municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape has recorded its first Covid-19 case after an employee at its Alice satellite office tested positive for the virus.

"As part of precautionary measures, the Alice office will be closed on Friday to allow the disinfection processes to unfold," the municipality said.

The office will reopen on Monday.

"The three staffers who have been in contact with the positive employee will be tested and have been requested to self-quarantine to mitigate the spread of the virus," said the municipality.

ADM municipal manager Dr Thandekile Mnyimba has urged all ADM employees to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at all times.

MORE

‘Up to 80% of people in Eastern Cape likely to get Covid-19’

About 80% of people in the Eastern Cape are likely to contract Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Eastern Cape premier tests negative for Covid-19, warns of booze crackdown

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested negative for Covid-19.
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X