South Africa

ConCourt dismisses bid by Maimane's movement to stop school reopening

05 June 2020 - 15:49 By Ernest Mabuza
One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has not made a case for direct access to the Constitutional Court, the court said on Friday.
One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has not made a case for direct access to the Constitutional Court, the court said on Friday.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement to halt the reopening of schools.

Maimane said earlier this week the One South Africa Movement had asked asked the apex court to play a supervisory role in making sure every school was safe.

"This is not a question of whether some schools are ready and others are not. It is about the constitutionality of the fact that every child is guaranteed an education, every child has a right to life, and that ultimately the rights of the child are paramount."

Maimane last week called on government to only reopen schools in about three months' time due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order made on Friday, the Constitutional Court said it had considered the application for direct access to the court on an urgent basis.

"It has concluded that [One South Africa Movement] has not made out a case for direct access and thus the application should be dismissed as it is not in the interests of justice to hear it at this stage."

The court said it had decided not to award costs.

MORE

Gauteng schools will be ready on Monday despite vandals and 12 Covid infections: Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said despite the high number of vandalised schools and those without water and sanitation, the province will be ...
News
2 hours ago

Mmusi Maimane launches 'safe schools' hotline to 'ensure safety' of pupils & teachers come June 8

Maimane wants concerned parents to report schools which are ill-prepared for reopening on June 8
Politics
1 day ago

Court needs time to prep for teachers' union bid to stop schools reopening

The Pretoria high court says it needs time to prepare before it can hear an application by the Educators Union of SA for an interdict against the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X